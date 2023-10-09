ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Some Corrales residents say they found themselves losing money, after their PNM rebate checks bounced. Earlier this year, PNM promised money in exchange for old refrigerators, but some people say the checks were no good.

Betty Rohde says an opportunity to get some extra cash turned into a headache. Rohde has lived in Corrales for more than 30 years and takes care of her widowed mother. She says when PNM began offering rebates in exchange for old refrigerators through their Refrigerator Recycling Program back in June, her mother decided to participate.

“We got a rebate check. Mom took it to the credit union, cashed it out,” says Rohde. “Oh about a week later we got a letter from the credit union, that it had been bounced for non-sufficient funds and a 10-dollar fee had been also deducted,” says Rohde.

Rohde says she went on NextDoor and realized she wasn’t alone. Other people also got bounced checks after participating in the rebate. When she reached out for answers, she says PNM dragged their feet to fix the issue. They eventually told her they were having problems with their contractor and would send another check.

KRQE reached out to PNM, who says they contract with a third-party vendor to run the Refrigerator Recycling Program. They added they’re aware of the issues and are currently taking steps to end their association with the contractor.

PNM says if anyone is experiencing issues, they should visit their website and a representative will be able to help.