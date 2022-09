CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – An annual event finished up Sunday. The Corrales Harvest Festival ran from September 24 to 25.

The two-day festival spread across 12 different locations in the village with tractors pulling guests to whatever area they wanted to go.

Sunday morning right before the pet parade, a new pet mayor was announced. The winner was Peanut, followed by Sage and Patron.