Corrales gets new pet mayor

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – As the nation gears up for Tuesday’s election, voters in Corrales have appointed their new pet mayor. The village celebrated its annual harvest festival virtually this year and Chip the Donkey was named the new Pet Mayor.

Runner up, Archie, was titled chief of police, following Snickers, who was appointed village admin. In third came Jojo as village judge and Samson as the village’s “barks and rec.”

Each entry fee was $2 with proceeds going to local organizations around Corrales. All participants received awards and prizes.

