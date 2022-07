CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fourth of July parade in Corrales made its return after a two-year pandemic pause. Spectators lined up along Corrales Road from Target Road to the community rec center to watch fire trucks, old cars, and horse-drawn carriages pass by.

One float even had a man dressed as a revolutionary patriot marching along. The parade was separated into two sections, one more traditional while the other encouraged parade viewers to have a water fight with the floats.