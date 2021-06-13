Corrales fire that damaged cars, homes under investigation

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire began in Corrales just after 1 p.m. Sunday at the end of Gossett Lane. Officials with the Corrales Fire Department say the fire began outside of a home.

They say there was an explosion that was either car tires, or a propane or gas tank. Multiple belongings and structures caught fire including 25 cars, boats, woodpiles, generators, and part of the roof of the home.

Some fire crew members were affected by the heat but no one was taken to the hospital. Fire crews from Corrales, Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, and Bernalillo and Sandoval counties were involved in fighting the fire.

The cause is currently under investigation.