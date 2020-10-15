Corrales Fire Department responds to 6 fires in last week; 3 Wednesday night

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Corrales fire officials are investigating an unusual number of recent fires in the bosque.

“We’re looking and asking individuals that may have been in there, to call us if they think they saw something or maybe if they’re not sure if they saw something,” said Corrales Fire Commander Tanya Lattin.

Wednesday night alone, the department responded to three fires in different spots along the bosque. Departments from Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Town of Bernalillo, and Sandoval County responded as well. Fire officials say they were lucky that all three fire stayed smaller than half an acre and are all now out. Windier conditions could have led to a very different outcome.

The department says that makes half a dozen bosque fire in the last week with one last Thursday and two more on Friday. They say they are still investigating the causes but the lack of nay recent lightning suggests humans were likely involved.

Latest Local News