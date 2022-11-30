CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – How much do you normally pay for your Christmas tree? On Saturday, the public is invited to pay as much as they’d like for their tree.

A Christmas tree lot will be set up at Ex Novo Brewing Company in Corrales as a part of an event that allows visitors to pay as much as they’d like for a freshly cut pine tree. All money from the event will be going back into the community, organizers said.

“This year, we are donating the proceeds back to Presbyterian Ear Institute, which is the only school in New Mexico which offers early for hard of hearing on how to speak and hear through technology and the fire department in Corrales, their food drive,” said Dana Akenhead with Akenhead Realty Group.

Chad and Dana Akenhead with Charles Davis started the tradition back in 2020 to raise money to help local businesses struggling during the pandemic.

“It’s kind of giving on two ends because people can come in and take a tree if they don’t have any money. We had some families come in last year with really great stories about how they weren’t able to afford a tree, and they didn’t know what they were going to do for the kids for a Christmas tree. They were able to go away with a tree we donated to them,” said Charles Davis with Davis Mortgage.

Last year, they were able to raise more than $6,500 for the Corrales Food Pantry. However, the event also helps out families.

The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families are invited to enjoy carriage rides, Santa selfies, and live music.