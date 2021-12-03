Corrales brewery holding ‘pay what you please’ Christmas tree sale

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – How much do you want to pay for your Christmas tree? This weekend, you can ‘pay what you please’ at Ex Novo Brewing Company. The owners have set up a tree lot again this year to help out their Corrales community.

Story continues below

On Saturday, you can pick out and pay what you want for a tree. The money raised will go towards the Corrales food pantry. Last year, Ex Novo was able to donate about $5,000 to local businesses. “Our community was really struggling from COVID and it was a hit and some people donated $200 and some people donated $10,” said Dana and Chad Akenhead with Ex Novo.

You can buy a tree, meet Santa, drink hot chocolate from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES