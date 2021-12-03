Corrales brewery holding ‘pay what you please’ Christmas tree sale

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – How much do you want to pay for your Christmas tree? This weekend, you can ‘pay what you please’ at Ex Novo Brewing Company. The owners have set up a tree lot again this year to help out their Corrales community.

On Saturday, you can pick out and pay what you want for a tree. The money raised will go towards the Corrales food pantry. Last year, Ex Novo was able to donate about $5,000 to local businesses. “Our community was really struggling from COVID and it was a hit and some people donated $200 and some people donated $10,” said Dana and Chad Akenhead with Ex Novo.

You can buy a tree, meet Santa, drink hot chocolate from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.