CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-year wait, the Corrales 4ht of July parade is making its return. It will feature horses, marching bands, antique cars, and tractors. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4th, and will run south along Corrales Road from Target Road to Double S Road near the Community Rec Center.

There will be two sections of the parade. The first section will be the dry section of the parade, with the wet section following after a short gap. Parade spectators are asked to not spray water at the parade participants until the wet section of the parade has begun.