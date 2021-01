NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Seven New Mexico counties are now at the Yellow Level and one county continues to operate at the Green Level. The New Mexico Department of Health announced the updated statewide COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Colfax, Grant, Los Alamos, San Miguel, Sierra, Socorro, and Union counties met a positivity rate below 5% in each county and now may operate at the Yellow Level. Harding County has been operating at the Green Level since Jan. 13 and has continued to meet health metrics.

According to NMDOH, the state’s most populous counties – Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe – improved dramatically in both of the two health gating criteria metrics. 28 of 33 counties saw improvements in their average daily per-capita rate of new cases in the last two weeks, and 29 counties saw improvements in their test positivity rate.