Copper thief targets Hagerman police amid storm cleanup efforts

HAGERMAN, N.M. (KRQE) - The Hagerman Police Department wants to thank a thief for putting the whole community at risk. Their thank you is obviously a sarcastic one.

As the town of Hagerman was dealing with floods, broken power lines, damaged homes and more, a thief was busy stealing copper wire from the grounding wires on the police department's communication tower, which keeps the system running if they get hit by lightning.

"It's kind of like a slap in the face when we are out there trying to do everything we can for the community and help people as much as we can, then people go steal our stuff when we're distracted," Hagerman Police Chief Rachelle Bateman said.

The chief says she looks forward to meeting the thief, so she can put him or her behind bars. She did say that they do have some backup systems they will have to turn to if the tower gets struck by lightning before it can be fixed.