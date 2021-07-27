Cookes Peak mine safeguarding project completed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Progress is being made on abandoned mines on state lands. Work is now complete on abandoned mines surrounding Cooke’s Peak, north of Demming.
Story continues below
- MASKS: CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
- COVID: US is split between the vaccinated and unvaccinated – and deaths and hospitalizations reflect this divide
- EDUCATION: Mask guidance for upcoming New Mexico school year released
- UPCOMING: New Mexico 2021 Tax Free Holiday List
- EXPOSURE: Colorado monitoring 2 people after monkeypox exposure on flight
- WEATHER: Afternoon storm chances continue
Four contractors were hired for six phases of work starting in 2014. Altogether, 300 dangerous mine openings were addressed.
A steel gate was constructed at the entrance of the mine to help preserve the wildlife that has made the land their home. The project was funded by a grant from the Bureau of Land Management and a grant from the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund.