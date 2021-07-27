Cookes Peak mine safeguarding project completed

New Mexico News

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Progress is being made on abandoned mines on state lands. Work is now complete on abandoned mines surrounding Cooke’s Peak, north of Demming.

Four contractors were hired for six phases of work starting in 2014. Altogether, 300 dangerous mine openings were addressed.

A steel gate was constructed at the entrance of the mine to help preserve the wildlife that has made the land their home. The project was funded by a grant from the Bureau of Land Management and a grant from the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund.

