NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cookbook highlighting one of the state’s most popular ingredients is now one of Amazon’s best sellers. New Mexico State Associate Professor Kelley Cleary Coffeen is the creative mind behind “The Big Book of Hatch Chile.”

For the past three year Coffeen has been exploring different recipes that highlight chile. Her cookbook was published in mid-October and it quickly became an Amazon top seller. She’s amazed at the great response it’s had in a short period of time. “It’s from east coast to west coast that there are chile lovers that love Hatch Chile. So for me, it’s very satisfying to know that we’re able to give them a product across the United States, outside of the United States,” said Coffeen.

Coffeen did everything from writing the recipes to taking pictures of her food. But, she did get a little help choosing which recipes to include. “So I gave a lot of food to my neighbors, my husband was a good taster, I tasted a lot,” said Coffeen.

Coffeen hopes her cookbook will give people around the globe a taste of New Mexico from the comfort of their own kitchen. Coffeen will be in Santa Fe on December 1st for a book signing at: Collected Works located at 202 Galisteo St, Santa Fe, NM 87501