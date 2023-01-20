NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A serial shoplifter will spend the next 1.5 years behind bars. He was sentenced for stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise.
Marcos Concepcion was in court Friday afternoon. He pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting for stealing from Target stores multiple times over an eight-month span in 2021.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque Domino’s robbery
- Albuquerque: Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
- New Mexico: Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
Ultimately, the judge decided to sentence him to 6 years: 1.5 years locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center and 4.5 years on probation.