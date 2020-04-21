Convicted felon back behind bars after months on the run

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat convicted felon who caught a break after beating his wife and newborn in the hospital is facing a new round of serious charges. Rafael Orozco was facing 14 years behind bars for the 2017 attack at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos. In October, prosecutors allowed him to attend drug treatment instead, saying it was the best option to given the strength of their case. Immediately, however, Orozco took off. Deputies finally tracked him down Monday night in Taos.

Turns out, he is facing new charges in Espanola after a woman he was acquainted with says Orozco held her against her will, threatened her with a gun and knife and raped her. While those charges are in Rio Arriba county, the Taos County District Attorney’s office says they could affect his previous case. D.A. Marcus Montoya says his office will push for the full 14-year sentence as well as another eight years for each new felony conviction foe being a habitual offender.

