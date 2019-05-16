Convicted child sex offender to remain locked up until trial

A convicted sex offender will remain locked up until his trial. Michael Gilpin was arrested this week after deputies found hundreds of images of child pornography in his Tijeras home.

Deputies started looking into Gilpin after a couple reported that Gilpin’s wife was trying to lure their daughter inside their home. Gilpin is already a registered sex offender for doing the same thing in 2008 in Roosevelt County.

Thursday, prosecutors argued he remains a danger and should stay locked up.

Judge Charles Brown ordered Gilpin to remain locked up. His wife Joy has not been charged in this case though she lives in the same house. A sheriff’s department spokeswomen says they don’t have enough evidence to charge her but would not elaborate.

