Convicted child rapist on trial again

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Española teacher, who is already serving a 108-year sentence for raping his students, is on trial again.

Gary Gregor was convicted on twelve counts of kidnapping and sexual misconduct, for assaulting two students at Fairview Elementary in 2007 and 2008. He’s being accused of raping at least eight other elementary-aged girls in Española and Santa Fe and one of those cases ended in a hung jury back in January.

Gregor’s re-trial in that case started this week. Another trial involving a different victim is scheduled for January of 2020.