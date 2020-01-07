Controversial artwork on Santa Fe wall turning heads

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a jarring sight along a busy highway in Santa Fe. A series of photos showing war images, some of soldiers shooting at young children, is catching the attention of drivers and neighbors.

It’s not really the message people are complaining about, just where it’s located.”Every day I drive along the road, every day I see it, and I’m sure everyone does that drives along this road,” says Everett Zlatoff-Mirsky.

The series of scenes were wheat-pasted on the wall along Old Pecos Trail and Camino Lejo in Santa Fe over the holidays. “Various signs have gone up and they’ve all been destroyed. I’ve lost count,” says Guthrie Miller.

The wall belongs to Guthrie Miller. The most recent artwork was done by artist Remy.

Miller says for the last five years, he’s allowed activist organization “Santa Feans for Justice in Palestine” and its supporters to it to spread their message against Israel.

I think the message is, “Stop military aid to Israel,” because that military aid goes to supporting those tanks the weaponry. It goes to the snipers that are shooting people in Gaza,” says Jeffrey Haas, Santa Feans for Justice in Palestine.

Those who live near the wall say they don’t like the art, and they believe the controversial message is in the wrong place. “I think it’s wrong to express personal views on public spaces like that. It just bothered me. I don’t like it when I see people expressing their political views out for everyone to see,” Zlatoff-Mirsky says.

The property owner says he has received hate mail because of his wall but continues to support the cause. That property has had other political murals in the past that have been vandalized. So far, no one has done anything to this latest mural.