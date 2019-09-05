Contractor sets up paid Wi-Fi hot spots in state parks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A contractor is hoping to set up more paid Wi-Fi hot spots at state parks across the state.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, locals are asking for more internet access while visiting state parks. So far Viasat Incorporated out of California has installed paid Wi-Fi service at 17 of the 34 state parks in New Mexico.

Experts say the hot spots are in case emergencies and its a service not paid for by the state. Rates range from $3 per hour up to $50 for up to 30 days.

Viasat has installed paid Wi-Fi at Elephant Butte Lake State Park and the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park. They plan on installing paid Wi-Fi at Ute Lake State Park and Navajo Lake State Park.