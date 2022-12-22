ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell school built in 1953 will soon be replaced. Construction is underway on the new Mesa Middle School.

The two-story, 80-thousand-square-foot building will include 28 high-tech classrooms with new furniture.

Principal Jamie Watson said it will be a major upgrade compared to the existing school.

“We will have state-of-the-art science rooms, a brand new main gym, and our students will get to experience having their football field in their track right on campus as well as new equipment and a brand new lunch room,” said Watson.

The school will also have band and orchestra rooms, along with instrument storage for the music department. It’s expected to be complete by the end of next year.