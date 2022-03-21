NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Construction projects this summer are expected to impact visitors to Bandelier National Monument. Visitors should expect changes to how and where they can visit the monument.

Projects include improvements to the parking area at the Tsankawi Unit and mesa top parking lot. Construction on a new parking lot and entrance to the Tsankawi at the intersection of NM Highway 4 and Jemez Rd, is expected to begin in June. The improvements will make access to this area of Bandelier safer to enter and exit onto the highway. The Tsankawi Unit will be closed while the project is underway. Visitors should also expect delays when traveling on Highway 4 near Tsankawi.

Work on a project to increase parking spaces in the mesa top parking area, just above Frijoles Canyon, will start at the same time. Sections of the amphitheater parking lot will be closed throughout construction. Shuttle bus access, bus parking and access to the Frey Trailhead will be available during construction.

Bandelier National Monument is open everyday from sunrise to sunset. Park entrance fees are $25 per vehicle, $20 per motorcycle and $15 per bicycle/individual. All entrance passes are valid for 7 days, camping fees are not included in entrance fees.

For more information on the projects and the park visit www.nps.gov/band