LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A warning for drivers who live east of the river in Los Lunas:

Starting Monday through Friday, westbound traffic on NM 6 will be reduced to one lane over the bridge. The eastbound lanes will follow.

According to the Department of Transportation, the Main Street Bridge is 45 years old and is structurally deficient.

The project is expected to last until the spring of 2021, and drivers should start seeing lane closures late next month.