LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas is creating a new, multi-use trail. Construction is set to begin Wednesday on the trail, which will be on Main St. between Jubilee and Huning Ranch West Loop.

The Los Lunas Police Department is asking drivers to drive slowly and cautiously in the are. Construction on the new trail is scheduled to be performed Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.