Construction to begin at Hyde Memorial State Park

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The main camping loop at Hyde Memorial State Park will be closed for the next several months beginning October 4. The closure will allow for the construction of a new solar system.

The project will provide the park with 100% of its electricity needs. Sites on the west side of Highway 475 will remain open. The main camping loop is set to reopen in May. According to a news release from the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, Hyde Memorial State Park will be the first state park in the state to be self-sustaining using primarily renewable energy resources.

