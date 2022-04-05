NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department State Parks Division is announcing that the water system at Conchas Lake State Park Northside will be closed from May 31 through September 15, for construction.

The State Parks Division will be making repairs to the main water storage tank. The repairs will include installing a disinfection boosting system. This upgrade will allow the park to lift the boil water advisory that has been in place.

According to a release the shower buildings and RV dump station at the park will be closed and there will be no drinking water available. The park will be open for day use and camping, vault and portable restrooms will be available for visitors.

EMNRD is encouraging park guests to bring enough water for their stay at the park. For more information on EMNRD State Parks Division visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/spd/.