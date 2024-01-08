NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Construction on a multi-billion dollar wind farm in rural New Mexico has finally begun. Pattern Energy recently announced they secured $11 billion in financing to start construction on the SunZia transmission line and SunZia wind facility. The company said it’s the largest clean energy infrastructure project in United States history.

The transmission line will be 550 miles that stretches from central New Mexico to nearly Tucson, Arizona. The wind facility is being constructed between Torrance, Lincoln, and San Miguel Counties in New Mexico. Officials hope to complete the project in 2026.