Construction on a busy intersection in Southeast New Mexico to cause Delays

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the major five-way intersection where U-S 285 meets Main Street in the Center of Roswell. Construction will start Monday, meaning get ready for some closures. The city says construction is needed to update the electrical system that’s from the 19-60’s.

The city engineer says bad weather causes traffic light outages, so they have to shut down the intersection constantly throughout the year. while the intersection is under construction, it will be turned into a four- way stop. Something drivers aren’t thrilled about.

“it doesn’t look like it was very well thought out, so that’s really going to be a mess” said one Roswell resident.

The city engineer also wants everyone to know the closures will not impact access to businesses, but urges everyone to use an alternate route. If not, expect delays.

“you can use the intersection, it will be a 4 way stop and of course a 4 way stop with all that traffic its going to be slow” said the city engineer.

The project is set to cost about $100,000 and will be paid for by the Department of Transportation. The city will provide a bucket truck and their electricians to complete the job.

The project starts on Monday and is expected to last two weeks.