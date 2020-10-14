Construction continues at drive-in theater in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction continues on the new drive-in theater in Los Lunas. KRQE News 13 told you in August, the Village’s Parks and Rec Department was eyeing the old BMX racetrack for a permanent drive-in theater.

The goal was to have the lot on the corner of Highway 314 and Morris complete last month. Parks and Rec Director Jason Duran says they broke ground on the screen Tuesday and are shooting for November now. Duran says they do plan to show movies through the winter season.

