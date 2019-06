SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in Santa Fe should avoid Agua Fria for the next few weeks. A paving project began Monday and will run until June 28.

The work is scheduled between Osage Avenue and Camino Alire. The work will happen Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 7 p.m.

It will take commuters an estimated extra 14 minutes if you head through the area.