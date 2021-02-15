Construction begins on El Paso Electric solar project

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is underway on a renewable energy project at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Park. The project called “Aggie Power” is the result of a new partnership with El Paso Electric Aiming to further goals related to state renewable energy and climate action.

The project aims to generate enough solar electricity to power about one-third of the university’s 900-acre campus by this fall. According to NMSU News Center, “Aggie Power” also will serve as a living laboratory for faculty and students majoring in electrical engineering, providing research and training opportunities.