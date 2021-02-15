Construction begins on El Paso Electric solar project

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is underway on a renewable energy project at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Park. The project called “Aggie Power” is the result of a new partnership with El Paso Electric Aiming to further goals related to state renewable energy and climate action.

The project aims to generate enough solar electricity to power about one-third of the university’s 900-acre campus by this fall. According to NMSU News Center, “Aggie Power” also will serve as a living laboratory for faculty and students majoring in electrical engineering, providing research and training opportunities. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES