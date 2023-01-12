ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is underway for the next phase of the Mesa del Sol Sports Complex.

Bernalillo County officials held a groundbreaking Thursday for the start of the project.

The plan is for 32 fields to be built including four that are synthetic turf. The complex will host a large number of sports including soccer, football, cricket, cross country, and lacrosse.