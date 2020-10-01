Conservation Seedling Program fall sale ending Oct. 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s only one week left to get discounted seedling to help restore New Mexico’s forests. The state says that millions of trees have been planted throughout New Mexico through its conservation seedling program.

If you own at least one acre of property, you can buy one-year-old seedlings in minimum lots of 49 or two-year-old seedlings in lots of up to 20. There are several different species to choose from.

Latest New Mexico News