Conservation Seedling Program fall sale ending Oct. 9

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s only one week left to get discounted seedling to help restore New Mexico’s forests. The state says that millions of trees have been planted throughout New Mexico through its conservation seedling program.

If you own at least one acre of property, you can buy one-year-old seedlings in minimum lots of 49 or two-year-old seedlings in lots of up to 20. There are several different species to choose from.

Latest New Mexico News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss