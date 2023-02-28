SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A conservation group, the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, wants to join the legal fight over the U.S. Forest Service‘s plan to kill feral cattle in the Gila Wilderness. A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing the forest service from shooting and killing roughly 150 head of cattle.

The forest service says the animals are endangering the habitat, but the cattle growers filed a lawsuit to stop the plan permanently. The Center for Biological Diversity agrees with the forest service. The center has filed a motion, saying it is in the group’s interest to preserve the protections it has fought for in the Gila. The center is calling on the judge to deny the restraining order.