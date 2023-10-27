NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández has joined calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Leger Fernández released the following statement on Friday about the conflict between Israel and Hamas:

“I call for a humanitarian pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas. A pause would allow desperately needed aid to reach Palestinian civilians in Gaza, provide time to negotiate the release of hostages who Hamas kidnapped, and help civilians reach safety,” said Congresswoman Leger Fernández.

“As the U.S. supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas’s terrorist attacks, Israel must protect against the innocent loss of life. Hamas and its allies must also stop their attacks on Israelis. Civilians should not pay the price for Hamas’s terror,” she concluded.