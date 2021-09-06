Congresswoman Herrell to tour Holloman Air Force Base

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Congresswoman Yvette Herrell says she will be touring Holloman Air Force Base Tuesday. Holloman and neighboring Fort Bliss in El Paso are among the seven bases that are temporarily housing up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees.

Herrell says her visit is to let Americans know the details of the process. We know once evacuees arrive, they are screened for COVID-19, then assigned to a housing unit.

