NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Congresswoman Yvette Herrel is calling for expanding a national STEM program. Starbase is a program sponsored by the Department of Defense. Fifth-grade students participate in army and air force base science, technology, engineering, and math camps.
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque’s biggest water users next target in conservation efforts
- New Mexico: Victims in BCSO helicopter crash identified
- Crime: APD responds to apartment complex hundreds of times in 2022
- Local Sports: Pro skateboarder Mariah Duran brings Albuquerque skating community together
Herrell penned a letter to the department of defense saying Holloman would be an ideal location. She says this would help students in an underserved area.