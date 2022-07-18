NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Congresswoman Yvette Herrel is calling for expanding a national STEM program. Starbase is a program sponsored by the Department of Defense. Fifth-grade students participate in army and air force base science, technology, engineering, and math camps.

Herrell penned a letter to the department of defense saying Holloman would be an ideal location. She says this would help students in an underserved area.