Congresswoman Deb Haaland introduces ‘Remove the Stain’ act

(KRQE)- Congresswoman Deb Haaland is introducing new legislation to rescind Medals of Honor for some U.S. troops. U.S. soldiers got the medals after participating in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre when hundreds of Lakota Sioux men, women, and children were killed.

Now, Haaland and representatives from both sides of the aisle are introducing the ‘Remove the stain’ act. They say it’s a step towards correcting decades of injustice.

Advocates say bringing Wounded Knee back into the spotlight gives America an opportunity for growth.

“People talk about political correctness. In my personal opinion, it’s more of an enlightenment. I think we get more aware of the comments and the things we say,” said Office of Indian Education Department Chair Tim Easter.

The Medal of Honor is the highest decoration a service member can be awarded.