Congressional art competition accepting submissions

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) - A company is helping students in the Artesia area get internet access for school work. Penasco Valley Telephone Cooperative is launching its broadband booster pilot program. The company is offering 50% off to families of students who do not have internet at home. The company says that it amounts to a bill between $17 to $21 a month. If families need more help the company says it will work with them to lower the price even further.