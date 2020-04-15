Congressional art competition accepting submissions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Submissions for the Third Congressional District art competition are now being accepted. The theme of this year’s high school art competition is ‘Art Overcomes.’ The competition is open to all high school students within the Third Congressional District of New Mexico which covers the northern part of the state. Entries can include paintings, drawings, photography and mixed media. The deadline is May 5.
