Conference of Catholic Bishops respond after couple finds burned cross in yard

New Mexico News

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s three Catholic Bishops are speaking out after a Jewish family in Mountainair says they found a burning cross in their yard. Tom and Merrie Bigham believe they were targeted because of their faith and police are looking into whether it was a hate crime.

Archbishop John Wester says it’s a horrible expression of hate and intolerance and says the church stands with the Jewish community.

