Conference of Catholic Bishops respond after couple finds burned cross in yard

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s three Catholic Bishops are speaking out after a Jewish family in Mountainair says they found a burning cross in their yard. Tom and Merrie Bigham believe they were targeted because of their faith and police are looking into whether it was a hate crime.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Protected Mississippi Kite shot in Corrales
- Crime: Truck stolen from father, son duo found torched
- Investigation: New Mexico firefighter threatens to sue over DWI arrest
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico August 27 – September 2
- Weather: Milder start to the weekend, more afternoon scattered storms
Archbishop John Wester says it’s a horrible expression of hate and intolerance and says the church stands with the Jewish community.