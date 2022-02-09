ALTO, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposed cement plant in Alto, New Mexico is sparking a three day public hearing to discuss the matter. The state says the plant is good to go, but residents feel this is going to be a health hazard.

On the first day of hearings of the New Mexico Environment Department concerning Roper Construction’s proposed cement plant in Lincoln County, multiple employees with the Air Quality Bureau were called to testify. “Whose testimony will show that the bureau has given a thorough and complete administrative and technical review for both the permit application and the draft permit,” says Attorney Chris Vigil.

But many residents in the area of New Mexico State Highway 220 near Alto, participated in the public comment section of the hearing, opposing the proposal and asking the bureau to reject the permit. Suzanne Santo shares, “The dust settles over the community and adversely affects those neighborhoods and residents who are suffering with current breathing problems or will cause breathing problems and or possibly cancer in the future.”

A permit specialist with the air quality bureau sees things differently. Deepika Saikrishnan with the NMED Air Quality Bureau says, “The bureau recommends the issuing of this draft permit.”

Lincoln County Commissioner Tom Stewart also attended the hearing. He explains that constituents in his district have come to him with concerns ever since Roper Construction decided to seek out an environmental permit for the concrete plant.

Tom Stewart Lincoln County Commissioner “I feel that I am starting the lengthy process of trying to sway the governing body towards considering zoning to prevent this type of proposed activity in areas that are clearly not appropriate.”

But the department says that Roper Construction’s application follows appropriate modeling practices in accordance with New Mexico guidelines. “If the facility operates in compliance with the terms and conditions of the draft permit, then it will not cause or contribute to any concentrations above state or federal ambient air quality standards or PSE increments,” explains Eric Peters with the NMED Air Quality Bureau.

More than 1,200 people have signed a petition to stop the plant. 500 hundred homes say they will be affected by the facility. The virtual hearing discussing Roper Construction’s permit application will continue through this Friday.