LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It took nearly a week but a massive mound of burning compost is finally out at a southern New Mexico landfill. Lightning sparked the fire last Saturday at the Foothills Landfill near Las Cruces. The stench from the fire caused a lot of problems this week with people complaining about the smoke coming from the landfill. Fire crews said they were able to use reclaimed water and soil to put out the smoldering compost.

The city said it’s the first time they’ve dealt with a compost burn this size. “It’s a little out of our normal response being that we are really responding to structure fires and grass fires that we go and take care of within a matter of half an hour to an hour and this one would be multiple days. It’s just different,” said Chief Jason Smith of the Las Cruces Fire Department.