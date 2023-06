The completion date for a new fire station in Moriarty has been pushed back by a month. | Courtesy: Moriarty Fire Department

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction on a new fire station in Moriarty is underway but recent weather is pushing back the completion date. The framing on the building is complete and sheetrock is going up. Plumbers, electricians, and HVAC crews are also working on the interior of the building.

Roof insulation will be installed Monday. The goal was to have it completed by October 2023 but that is now being pushed back about a month.