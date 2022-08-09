SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the state’s environment department filed a complaint for alleged safety violations on the Rust movie set, where Alec Baldwin fired a deadly shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The New Mexico Environment Department investigated the October shooting and concluded that Rust Movie Productions, LLC was not following national gun safety standards on the set near Santa Fe. The company was issued a Willful-Serious citation that includes a $136,793 civil penalty, which is the highest level of citation allowable by New Mexico state law.

The state couldn’t settle with the production company, so NMED filed a complaint against them with the Occupational Health and Safety Review Commission.

“Our investigation found that this tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions,

LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety,” said Environment Cabinet

Secretary James Kenney in a news release. “This is a complete failure of the employer to follow recognized national protocols that keep employees safe.”

The company now has 15 days to respond. Once they receive the complaint and response from the production company, the Occupational Health and Safety Review Commission will schedule a hearing.