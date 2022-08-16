LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A company that recycles plastic waste into usable fuel has a new home in Los Lunas. Plastik-Gas has created a process that uses technology to turn different types of plastics into six high-grade, high-quality fuels like gasoline and diesel, and do it all with minimal environmental impact — since the facility doesn’t need water to operate and produces no methane emissions.

The company’s newest facility in Los Lunas is the first plant established in New Mexico. “It’s a solution for us as a village. We produce nearly 3 tons of plastic a day, which goes into our landfills, which is a cost for us to dispose of. Unfortunately, we do try to recycle, but right now, there are no markets for plastics,” said Mayor Charles Griego.

Plastik-Gas hopes to expand to more locations in New Mexico in the future.