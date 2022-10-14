SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An update has been provided for New Mexico’s solar program. The program advocates for solar facilities to give customers access to renewable energy.

The solar program is headed by InClime Inc., an “independent administrator” for the project. The company is focused on the following topics listed below.

Evaluate proposals, recommend bid finalists to New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC)

Support participation of low-income customers

Ensure solar power developers comply with rules

Manage utility contracting, relations with developers

Administer dispute resolution processes as needed

The company said it wants to ensure consumer protection for the solar program.

“Transparency, accountability, and collaboration are what we want to focus on bringing

to this program,” said Community Solar Lead for InClime Miana Campbell, “Community solar, by nature, is a complicated product with many participants and stakeholders with varying and vast levels of familiarity with projects and policies. We want to put ourselves in a consumer advocacy role and ensure that not only is capacity utilized but utilized in an ethical way.”

InClime’s proposed milestones can be seen in the list below.

• Organize a county workshop (November 2022)

• Release project RFP and announce pre-bid conference (November 3, 2022)

• Program website launch (November 2022)

• Hold pre-bid conference (November 17, 2022)

• Publish program guidebook (November 2022)

• Open RFP solicitation (December 1, 2022)

• PRC discussion of interim report (January 4, 2023)

• Close RFP solicitation (January 31, 2023)

• Publish marketing guidebook (March 2023)

• Announce project awards (March 31, 2023)

“I want to make sure the public understands that we are moving forward with this program and is aware of these key milestones coming up,” said Commission Vice Chair Joseph M. Maestas.

The Community Solar Act was signed in 2021 by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The PCR ruled there is a statewide capacity of 200 megawatts of community solar power and opportunities for solar development in the state. It requires that 30% of each project includes low-income subscribers and service organizations.