Company believes to have captured essence of New Mexico in candle

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Here’s a stocking stuffer that’s a little different. A candle company believes it has captured the smell of New Mexico.

Green chile may be the first thing that comes to mind when most people think of New Mexico but locals know the state has a lot of undertones. Mixed in the Homesick New Mexico candle is chile pepper, cactus, nutmeg, and cedar.

People smelled a lot of different things in the Homesick candle and they also had their own ideas about what makes the holidays in New Mexico so special. While New Mexico and its smells may not be perfect, most agree there’s something special about how everyone lights up during the holidays.

The New York-based company Homesick sells a candle for every state. They go for $30 each.

