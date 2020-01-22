Community Support Services Division in Santa Fe moves to new location

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department Support Services Civil Unit wants to make it easier for citizens to conduct business by moving locations.

Business operations have moved to the first floor of the district courthouse in Santa Fe. Officials say the new location is meant to create efficient processing of court documents.

“By moving our Civil Unit to the courthouse, we have created a one-stop-shop that will streamline processing of court documents for the public and the courts, creating more efficiency and easier access for the general public,” said Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.