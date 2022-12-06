NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fellow judges, attorneys and dignitaries came together Tuesday to remember Judge Diane Albert. Friends say Albert was an incredible, brilliant leader who loved helping her community. She had multiple degrees, including in math and engineering.

Albert worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory before becoming an attorney. She was elected as the municipal court judge for the Village of Los Ranchos in 2021. Friends say she will also be remembered for her love of animals, cycling and mentoring young women.

Albert was killed the day after Thanksgiving by her husband in a murder-suicide. Friends Tuesday night said it’s been tough trying to comprehend what happened.