SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Socorro is on edge worried about what a group of teens might do next. Police say the middle schoolers passed around a gun at a basketball game last Friday, but instead of going to jail that night they went home. The community is now left searching for answers as to why the teens didn’t go behind bars.

It all happened at Socorro High School during a girls basketball game. Other students did the right thing and reported the incident. Shortly after, the kids were confronted and the gun was taken, but their night did not end in jail.

“That night they couldn’t find any juvenile detention so they were given over to their parents under their own recognizance to their parents.” Socorro doesn’t have its own juvenile detention center so they have to look outside the county. ” said Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker.

Over the next few hours after the initial incident, outrage grew throughout the community with parents and community members worried.

With the kids not in jail, it left the door wide open for them to cause even more trouble and according to Mayor Bhasker, one of the kids might be tied to other incidents following their release that night including breaking into a bunch of cars at a local motel and smashing windows.

Both middle school students have been charged and are now locked up, but as many as five may be involved, which has has community members on edge and upset. but they don’t blame the police, they blame the system. “The frustration is how many more times does the police have to arrest these guys before they go in and hurt somebody, said Jim Burleson.

The Socorro mayor also expressed concern about the laws for juveniles. He feels like they should have more power to also go after the parents for failing to watch over their kids. After the gun was discovered last Friday the game was canceled and the building evacuated. The superintendent says extra security measures are in place at the schools.