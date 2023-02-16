TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A family and community are heartbroken after a bizarre dog attack left a Tucumcari man, Stanley Hartt, dead. Hartt’s father says as he mourns the loss of his son, he’s grateful for the kindness that he’s felt from the people in Tucumcari.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Stanley Hartt lost his life after he was attacked by a pack of dogs in a Tucumcari neighborhood. The oldest of three siblings, Hartt was born in San Diego and grew up with his family in Hobbs. After living all across the United States for his work as a computer programmer, he moved to Tucumcari in order to focus on his passions – writing and inventing video games.

Stanley’s father, Stephen Hartt, reflected on his son’s love for inventing video games, saying that Stanley used to have his family members test out his new games. Stephen Hartt, who lives in Arizona, says he was overwhelmed with the love and support his family received when they went to pick up his son’s belongings. “Everybody that we met were wonderful people. They really loved him. They were sincerely sorry for what had happened and at the same time they wanted to support him,” said Hartt.

Haley Place is just one of many community members that are doing their part to honor Hartt. Place met Hartt while they were buying groceries during the pandemic and they soon became friends. “I’ve gone out there several times, I’ve sat and talked to him, I took some apples out there because that’s how it started with us,” Place said.

Place says the community is working on a memorial for Stanley. Soon the cross and flowers near where he died will be replaced by a willow tree that will honor Hartt’s life. “I expect a big turnout because everyone wants to say goodbye, we want to show Mr. Stanley that we care,” said Place.

The family is planning a memorial service on Saturday, February 25 in Glendale, Arizona. The community of Tucumcari will have its own memorial service the next day, Sunday, February 26 starting at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Tucumcari. Tree planting will start at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.